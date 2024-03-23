Kitsap veterans with highest military awards are profiled in Colorado historian's new book

Dexter Kerstetter, John Hawk, Harry Erkenbrack, Donald Ross, Mark Grover, Gunther Dohse and Reinhardt Keppler. These are all names of veterans with ties to Kitsap County who received either the Medal of Honor — the highest military decoration the country may award — or other honors, such as the Distinguished Service Cross for extraordinary heroism and Silver Star for gallantry in action. To several of them, Kitsap is their hometown. Others came to live out their lives here after leaving the service.

To ensure those veterans' stories won't be forgotten, Doug Sterner, a Colorado military historian, and other writers published a book called "Beyond Belief – True Stories of Washington State Heroes That Defy Comprehension." It offers profiles on 127 Washington state decorated veterans from 91 cities, towns, and small communities.

The book documents their life stories and service to the nation.

Doug Sterner

"Washington State has a great deal to be proud of," said the leading author, Sterner, also a U.S. Army veteran. "They have a great history of military service, and so they have much to be proud of. And I hope this book awakens for them."

The 550-page book, released this month, is available on Amazon.com.

Washington's book, fifth in a series to come from every state

"Beyond Belief – True Stories of Washington State Heroes That Defy Comprehension" is Sterner's fifth book in a projected series of 50 books documenting heroes, one for each state. Since last April, Sterner has published four similar books that profile veterans who received some of the military's highest awards. They are living in Colorado, Montana, Arizona, and Alabama. In Washington, he documented about 38 recipients of the Medal of Honor and 89 other decorated veterans.

"When the Colorado book came out, I thought this was great," Sterner said. "I should do one for each of the 50 states."

Sterner plans to publish at least six books each year. He will likely focus on western states for the first two years then turn his focus on veterans living out East, he said.

Doug Sterner's new book "Beyond Belief – True Stories of Washington State Heroes That Defy Comprehension" profiles over 120 Washington service members who received military awards. The book will be published on March 25.

The Pueblo, Colorado native was in the U.S. Army between 1969 and 1972. He served two tours of duty in Vietnam as an Army Combat engineer. His efforts of diving into military history and documenting the decorated veterans dates to the 1990s, when he launched a website, Home of Heroes in which he featured citations and biographies of Medal of Honor recipients.

Sterner has pored through tens of thousands of records, and his database has over a quarter-million of decorated veterans. In 2008, he partnered with Military Times to integrate his database into a “Hall of Valor” online database administered by Military Times. There, people can search for names of military award recipients and the citations related to their service. Sterner has stayed on to be the curator of the database, he said.

Currently, Sterner has published 115 books that are in print.

Combing through records to find stories, military families

About 80% of the sources of the veterans' stories Sterner documented in the book are from award citations — Sterner combed the National Archives and other repositories to get those — and about 20% of them come from families of veterans who submit their information to him, Sterner said.

"In the process of putting this book together, I was able to interview a few of the heroes profiled, mostly those from the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan, and in a couple of cases I found family members who provided information and photos," Sterner said.

In one case, a school librarian in Washington went through the old school annuals to find a photo of a Japanese American veteran Sterner didn't have a photo for, the author recalled.

"So it was very much a collaborative effort," he said.

Among the stories documented in the book are these three:

U.S. Army Sgt. John Hawk received a Medal of Honor because of his "fearless initiative and heroic conduct" in the battle of Falaise Picket in 1944. His hometown was in Bremerton, according to the book.

Private First Class Dexter Kerstetter of the U.S Army was awarded the Medal of Honor for his "conspicuous gallantry and intrepidity in action" above and beyond the call of duty on April 13, 1945, while serving in action at Galiano, Luzon, Philippine Islands. Kerstetter had worked in Puget Sound Naval Shipyard for over 14 years after being discharged from the Army.

Private First Class Gunther Dohse of the U.S. Marine Corps was awarded a Silver Star "for conspicuous gallantry and intrepidity" while serving as an Automatic Rifleman "in action against enemy aggressor forces in Korea" on the night of Nov. 30 to December 1950. Dohse had joined the Washington State University Extension Agency to train and manage Master Gardeners in Kitsap County in the 1980s, according to the book.

Remember the history

Besides stories of individuals, Sterner likes to share history and let readers understand the battles the service members had gone through, so that the readers come away with not only inspiration about what the individual did, but with a knowledge of the history behind what happens, he said.

"For instance, I think one of the important stories to tell is the story of the Japanese Americans who served in World War II. And there were a significant number of them that were decorated from Washington State. And so that's one of the broader stories," Sterner said. "Another one is the story of the Doolittle Raid and the men from Washington state that were involved in that."

The Doolittle Raid happened in 1942. After the booming of Pearl Harbor, Lt. Col. James H. Doolittle and a group of volunteers sailed the USS Hornet aircraft carrier to bomb Japan, according to Sterner.

Other contributing authors for the book include Sterner's wife, Pamla, and her sister, Gidgette Chesley in Washington, Scott Baron in California, Debbie Maulding in Colorado, and Jim Faussone in Michigan.

Chesley of Graham, Washington, is the executive director of Patriots Landing Retirement Community, an assisted living and memory care facility in DuPont. Graham said she's excited to publish the book because she knows many veterans in the community who may know these heroes, or even served with them.

"I can't wait to show it to them. I can't. I'm excited," Chesley said.

"These stories are great," Chesley added. "Those are stories that shaped who we are. And if those are forgotten, we're gonna forget all that and we're going to repeat history. We don't want to do that."

Sterner hopes people read the book and remember the heroes, he said.

"We're two months away from Memorial Day. Maybe this Memorial Day, they (Washington readers) will be able to connect to the story of one of their local heroes through reading their stories in the book," Sterner said.

This article originally appeared on Kitsap Sun: 127 Washington decorated veterans profiled in new 'Beyond Belief' book