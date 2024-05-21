Kitchen knife confiscated from student at SISD middle school

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — School employees confiscated a kitchen knife from a student on Tuesday, May 21 at Spec. Rafael Hernando III Middle School in far East El Paso, according to the school principal.

Principal Valerie Hairston says a report was made to administration that a student had the kitchen knife in a classroom.

Hairston also says campus administration and security retrieved the knife, and the student is being addressed.

“Parents, please help us by reminding your children not to bring prohibited items to school. Thank you for your continued trust and support of Hernando Middle School and Team SISD,” Hairston said.

