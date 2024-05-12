Kitchen fire causes major damage to long-standing Tremonton drive-in

TREMONTON, Utah (ABC4) — A kitchen fire caused extensive damage to long-standing Tremonton restaurant Mack’s Family Drive-In Saturday night, according to Tremonton Fire.

At around 9:30 p.m., fire crews responded to the establishment — a family-owned business that’s been around for nearly 50 years — and found “heavy smoke and fire” immediately after entering the building, according to a post on social media.

Courtesy of Tremonton Fire

Courtesy of Tremonton Fire

Fire personnel were reportedly able to contain the fire to the restaurant, however there was major damage to the inside of the building.

All customers and employees were able to get out of the building safely. The cause of the fire is under investigation at this time.

“Special thanks to our law enforcement officers who kept us safe by providing crowd and traffic control,” the post states.

Garland Fire crews also responded to this incident.

No further information is available at this time.

