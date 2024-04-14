‘Kissing thief’ steals $5K necklace from victim in Kitsap County

Authorities in Kitsap County are looking for a “kissing thief” who smooched an unsuspecting victim and stole a $5,000 necklace in the parking lot of a Lowe’s.

The Kitsap County Sheriff’s Office released a video of the April 9 incident, which took place in the parking lot of a Lowe’s in Bremerton at about 4:40 p.m.

A woman appears to lure a man to a parked SUV in the parking lot as he was leaving the store and shakes his hand.

Then, the woman pulls him in for a hug and kiss as he attempted to move away from her. The woman then allegedly tore the necklace from the man’s neck, the sheriff’s office said.

Detectives with the sheriff’s office believe the woman and a male suspect are working as a team to target victims. Deputies said a similar incident occurred at a Costco in Silverdale on April 10.

The sheriff’s office is asking anyone with information to email them at KCSOTips@kitsap.gov. The case number is K24-003224.