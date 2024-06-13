Kissimmee police officer accused of soliciting a minor

The Osceola County Sheriff’s Office said a law enforcement officer was arrested for soliciting a minor for nude photographs in exchange for payment.

The Sheriff’s Office said it was notified by the Ninth Judicial Circuit State Attorney’s Office of an incident involving a Kissimmee Police Department Officer.

Detectives with the Internet Crimes Against Children unit were notified of the incident and began an investigation.

Detectives said ICAC was able to meet with the victim and obtain a statement and evidence which led to the identity of the suspect as 25-year-old Dariel Javier Quiles-Davila.

The news release said that during an interview with the victim, it was learned that the KPD officer met with the victim in October 2023 during a call for service.

Based on evidence, the ICAC said it issues several search warrants for the social media accounts of the victim and suspect.

Detectives said they learned Quiles-Davila had pornographic photographs of the minor within his social media account along with evidence of payment and sexual conversations with the minor.

OCSO said Quiles-Davila was interviewed regarding the incident on Monday.

The Sheriff’s Office said Quiles-Davila is being charged with eight counts of possession of photo and video of sexual performance by a child, one count of solicitation of a minor for unlawful sexual conduct and unlawful use of a two-way communication device.

Investigators said Quiles-Davila was booked into the Osceola County Jail and has a $25,000 bond.

