Kisner, Matsuyama share lead at PGA Championship

Hideki Matsuyama of Japan, arrives for the second hole during the second round of the PGA Championship golf tournament at the Quail Hollow Club Friday, Aug. 11, 2017, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Hideki Matsuyama and Kevin Kisner shared the 36-hole lead at the PGA Championship on a changing golf course at Quail Hollow.

The first question Saturday morning was whether Chris Stroud could join them.

Storms that softened the course and caused a nearly two-hour delay also kept the second round from finishing. Stroud was among 26 players who didn't finish, and the only one with a chance to catch the leaders.

Matsuyama and Kisner were at 8-under 134.

Stroud was at 5 under and just right of the green on the par-5 fifth hole. He still had two of the easier holes to play.

Bernd Wiesberger also had a hand in how the second round ended. He could affect the cut and knock out players such as Adam Scott.