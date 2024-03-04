Kirkland Ranch focuses on career and technical education
Caitlin Clark officially broke Pete Maravich’s all-time NCAA scoring record on Sunday afternoon.
The Lakers superstar said Saturday night that "everybody wanted to see me fail when I got to the league," but that simply isn't true.
Cole Ragans, Bryce Miller, Tanner Bibee and Jordan Wicks discussed with Yahoo Sports what they see as their next steps to big-league success.
To give AI-focused women academics and others their well-deserved — and overdue — time in the spotlight, TechCrunch is launching a series of interviews focusing on remarkable women who’ve contributed to the AI revolution. Francine Bennett is a founding member of the board at the Ada Lovelace Insititute and currently serves as the organization's interim Director. Prior to this, she worked in biotech, using AI to find medical treatments for rare diseases.
Harley-Davidson reveals throwback special editions, one that celebrates Harley history, and the other rock and roll history.
The IIHS updated its testing to focus on safety for those in the back seats and for pedestrians. Even so, 71 vehicles won awards, 23 more than in 2023.
Soon, it will be: Clark holds the scoring record. Maravich owns the men’s scoring record. That means something significant in women’s basketball’s growth.
Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger & SI’s Pat Forde kick off the podcast discussing the current relevancy of the NFL Scouting Combine. Well Dan and Pat do, Ross just disappears at the start of the show. Once Ross returns, the trio debates which QB in this draft process will become the 'lightning rod' prospect of 2024.
Only one team graded worse overall than the reigning Super Bowl champions.
Consolidation is afoot in the world of HR services, with larger players snapping up interesting, smaller startups en route to more robust unit economics and providing one-stop shops for customers looking to cut down on suppliers. In the latest development, Deel -- the $12 billion HR business -- is scooping up Zavvy, a Munich-based AI-based "people development" startup building tools for personalized career progression, training, and performance management. Deel, which was founded in Paris but is now based in San Francisco, has made its name mainly with payroll and other HR services aimed at distributed workforces, will bring Zavvy's services onto the same platform as its existing services -- a nod to the company shifting focus to work more with distributed and non-distributed workforces.
Payton is going to have a specific draft target in mind. The only question is who that player is and whether the Broncos will have to get aggressive on draft day to land that player.
Woodard is the all-time leading scorer in women’s college basketball history, but it’s a record that has sadly been left in the shadows.
A new report from Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman says that Apple has officially canceled the project, breaking the news to nearly 2,000 employees who had been working on it on Tuesday.
The Titans are ready to move forward with Tyjae Spears as their top running back.
Justin Madubuike's 13 sacks tied the franchise record for most sacks by at DT.
Today, the company announced a new capability for its Palmyra model that generates text from images, including graphs and charts, they call Palmyra-Vision. May Habib, company co-founder and CEO, says that they made a strategic decision to concentrate on multimodal content, and being able to generate text from images is part of that strategy. “We are going to be focused on multimodal input, but text output, so text generation and insight that is delivered via text,” Habib told TechCrunch.
Russell Wilson could be obtained for a discount if the Broncos move on. If so, where might he land?
Jason Fitz kicks off the show solo to get something off his chest about Russell Wilson's latest comments on the I AM ATHLETE podcast. Fitz discusses Russell's persona and whether or not he has enough left in the tank to back up his ever-lofty goals for his career. Next, Fitz is joined by Sumer Sports VP and football analytics expert Eric Eager to take an analytical perspective on some of the bigger in-game decisions from the 2023 season and the NFL Combine (is the Combine as valuable to NFL teams as it's portrayed to be?) before diving into three NFL franchises on their way up and three on the way down and why the duo believe there's reason for optimism/pessimism.
Dubai-based early-stage venture capital firm COTU Ventures is announcing that it has raised $54 million for its inaugural fund to support startups in the Middle East from pre-seed to seed stages. With a final close achieved last year, COTU Ventures, which identifies and backs founders from the inception to post-product launch, invests between $500,000 and $2 million while reserving capital for follow-on investments. Over the past two and a half years, COTU Ventures has actively deployed capital into startups across the GCC (Gulf Cooperation Council), focusing primarily on the UAE and Saudi Arabia, Egypt and Pakistan.
The Philadelphia superstar wants to renegotiate but lacks the leverage to meaningfully rework his contract.