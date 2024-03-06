Kinzinger asked if he’s impressed by Trump’s performance. Hear what he said

TechCrunch

In a newly published study from the Center for Countering Digital Hate (CCDH), a British nonprofit dedicated to fighting hate speech and extremism online, the co-authors find that the volume of AI-generated disinformation -- specifically deepfake images pertaining to elections -- has been rising by an average of 130% per month on X (formerly Twitter) over the past year. The study didn't look at the proliferation of election-related deepfakes on other social media platforms, like Facebook or TikTok. "There's a very real risk that the U.S. presidential election and other large democratic exercises this year could be undermined by zero-cost, AI-generated misinformation," Hood told TechCrunch in an interview.