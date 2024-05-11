Kinston police investigating viral video of officers using force on suspect

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Kinston Mayor Don Hardy and the Kinston Police Department posted to Facebook that an investigation is being conducted after a now-viral social media video appears to show what Hardy said was extra force being used in an arrest.

“I have seen the video footage that is in question that was posted as it relates to an arrest that took place at the Jack Roundtree Apartments Complex,” Hardy said in a Facebook post made early Saturday. “I have spoken with the Chief of Police and the City Manager.

“This incident is under review to include all body-worn cameras and cameras in the area. Once all the footage is gathered and the investigation is final and as we’re briefed by the Police Chief myself and the city council will be reviewing the totality of circumstances as to the nature of the call, proper charges and the amount of force used to effect the arrest in this this particular incident. If you have any further questions or concerns as it relates to this incident prior to please make contact with the Chief of Police with questions or statements in which you would like to give. THIS INVESTIGATION IS CURRENTLY UNDER REVIEW!!”

Kinston Police also posted to its Facebook page that the investigation is happening.

“The Kinston Police Department is aware of a video being shared on social media related to an arrest that involves a use of force. The events of the incident are currently being investigated.”

A similar incident involving the Kinston Police Department happened in April of 2021. Two officers were placed on leave during an investigation of an incident with the officers seen in a viral video hitting a suspect during an arrest.

Kinston police and an independent council from Fayetteville said in a press conference on May 7, 2021, that the force used on a suspect during an arrest, captured in a viral video on April 12, was “lawful” and “required.”

