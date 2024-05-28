Kinnickinnic 'can opener' strikes again as semi strikes the Milwaukee bridge

Another semitractor-trailer became stuck after hitting the bridge Tuesday on South Kinnickinnic Avenue at the KK River.

The low-hanging railroad bridge has become a frequent obstacle for semi drivers over the years. So much so, the bridge has earned the nickname the "KK can opener."

Milwaukee police didn't immediately respond to questions Tuesday about injuries. Traffic was shut down at about 1:30 p.m. as the semi traveling southbound hit the bridge and part of trailer was suspended.

According to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, the bridge is about 13 to 13½ feet tall, which is about the typical height of a semi. A flashing yellow sign that states "low bridge" is below the bridge.

This story will be updated.

