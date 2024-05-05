Kingwood flood threat persists with more rain on the way

KINGWOOD, Texas - On a positive note for Kingwood residents, Tuesday's rainfall paused, offering no solace as water levels climbed, threatening further devastation in an already inundated town.

Heavy rainfall has drenched several areas in and surrounding Houston. FOX 26 has extensively covered the floodwaters in the Kingwood area, where residents were urged to evacuate if possible.

For three consecutive days, FOX 26 reporter Jonathan Mejia has witnessed the relentless ascent of floodwaters. What was once a busy gas station that served as a backdrop for media reporting is now submerged and unreachable.

Although the skies were clear Saturday, meteorologists forecasted more rain, potentially exacerbating the floods in Kingwood. Aerial views reveal the scale of the catastrophe, with numerous homes swamped, and commercial establishments, including restaurants and gas stations, drenched.

Mayor John Whitmire and Houston Police Chief Troy Finner surveyed the damage from above. Among the residents grappling with the floods is Rob Lynch, who expressed his concern not just over the deluge but also about the rising river waters.

"The rain will obviously cause flash flooding but as far as the river rising, that's the biggest problem right now that people are facing," Lynch said.

The Harris County Fire Marshal's Office has conducted 126 rescues of individuals and 63 animals, while the Sheriff's Office has extracted nearly 70 people and 45 animals from the flood's grip, according to officials.

The rain has not just taken homes, but businesses as well.