Kingsville businesses impacted by downtown construction
Consumers are feeling less confident about the future state of the US economy.
Adobe today announced Firefly Services, a set of more than 20 new generative and creative APIs, tools and services. Firefly Services makes some of the company's AI-powered features from its Creative Cloud tools like Photoshop available to enterprise developers to speed up content creation in their custom workflows -- or create entirely new solutions. In addition, the company also today launched Custom Models, which allows businesses to fine tune Firefly models based on their assets.
Not many startups can claim Apple, Google, Microsoft, Amazon and Meta as paying customers, but Confetti can. Not bad going for an events and team-building startup blindsided by a pandemic that pushed much of its target market to hunker down behind closed doors, forcing Confetti to rebuild its business model in a matter of weeks. Most companies would be happy to have just a couple of the trillion-dollar tech giants on Confetti's customer list, which is why it's particularly notable that a fairly under-the-radar startup can lay claim to so many big-name logos.
Just about everyone is trying to get a piece of the generative AI action these days. While the majority of the focus remains on the model vendors like OpenAI, Anthropic and Cohere, or the bigger companies like Microsoft, Meta, Google and Amazon, there are in fact, a lot of startups trying to attack the generative AI problem in a variety of ways. Fireworks co-founder and CEO Lin Qiao points out that her company isn't training foundation models from scratch, but rather helping fine tune other models to the particular needs of a business.
Microsoft is bringing together its Windows experiences and its Windows devices teams to form one division, and it has appointed company veteran Pavan Davuluri with the task of leading it.
A judge has dismissed a lawsuit from X against the Center for Countering Digital Hate (CCDH), a nonprofit that researches hate speech on the Elon Musk-owned platform.
Spotify has carved out a business for itself in music streaming, podcast entertainment and audiobooks. Now, in its ongoing efforts to get its 600 million+ users to spend more time and money on its platform, Spotify is spinning up a new line of content: e-learning. Starting with a rollout in the U.K., Spotify is testing the waters for an online education offering of freemium video courses.
A construction loan is a short-term home loan for building your own house, and there are several types. Learn how construction loans work.
PBMs have used various strategies over the years to squeeze independent pharmacies, and these tactics are on the rise as the federal government takes aim at reigning in the notorious middlemen.
Higher oil prices are driving up prices at the pump.
In an era where data is king and its volume and complexity are exploding, Protecto aims to eliminate the long-standing dilemma businesses face between leveraging AI's power while ensuring data privacy. Protecto's APIs are designed to protect sensitive data across the AI life cycle while maintaining its utility. The company announced it raised a $4 million seed funding round led by Together Fund, with contributions from Better Capital, FortyTwo VC, Arali Ventures and Speciale Invest.
Hello, and welcome to Equity, a podcast about the business of startups, where we unpack the numbers and nuance behind the headlines. How some VCs are holding back an IPO rush: A recent Becca investigation unearthed an interesting finding, namely that it may not be the fault of late-stage founders that their companies are not going public.
The U.S. Department of Justice sued Apple Thursday over monopolistic practices. The complaint accuses Apple of molding its privacy and security practices in ways that benefit the company financially. "Apple deploys privacy and security justifications as an elastic shield that can stretch or contract to serve Apple’s financial and business interests," it says.
While it benefits a number of businesses, data miners and even AI models, some see it as an overreach. “A handful of large companies own and control everything that we see online, they own our data and our digital footprint and they can de-platform us and so many want to keep our attention and they’re monetizing that attention,” Kline said. It’s the initial team supporting The Graph, a decentralized network that indexes, queries and organizes data.
What’s been billed as a Windows event is, predictably, focused on AI efforts, with Copilot taking the wheel. The new Surface Pro 10 for Business and Surface Laptop 6 for Business both sport a devoted Copilot key wedged between the Alt key and arrows. In a post published this morning, Surface general manager Nancie Gaskill writes, “The new Copilot key on Surface Laptop 6 makes accessing the power of AI even easier, with a quick button press to invoke Copilot in Windows to help customers to plan their day, find a document using natural text, analyze a website and more with commercial data protection built in.”
The US Department of Justice has filed a lawsuit against Apple in federal court, accusing it of violating antitrust laws by making its hardware and software products largely inaccessible to competitors.
The latest round of student loan discharges impacted more than 78,000 public service workers and wiped out $5.8 billion in student loan debt.
The FIA launched and quickly ended an inquiry in December into Wolff and her husband Toto.
Some veteran real estate professionals were concerned that the proposed Realtor settlement could leave vulnerable groups, like veteran homebuyers, unrepresented.
Nineteen years after Jawed Karim uploaded the very first YouTube video, the awkward, 19-second clip in front of San Diego Zoo’s elephant enclosure is memorable today only because of what it represents.