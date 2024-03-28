Kingston Township man sentenced for road rage shooting

Mar. 28—WILKES-BARRE — A Kingston Township man whose lawyer said has extreme paranoia and was a victim of a shooting some time ago was sentenced Thursday for firing a shot during a road rage incident on the North Cross Valley Expressway.

Luzerne County President Judge Michael T. Vough sentenced Erik Alexander Viquez, 27, of Roushey Street, Shavertown, to nine-to-23 months at the county correctional facility on a charge of aggravated assault followed by five years consecutive probation on a second count of aggravated assault.

Viquez pled guilty to the charges Feb. 12.

"It was a senseless act," said Assistant District Attorney Julian Truskowski who, along with Assistant District Attorney Maria McCuskey, prosecuted.

"It was a stupid thing to do; what were you thinking?" Vough asked.

State police at Wilkes-Barre in court records say Viquez was traveling south on the expressway with another motorist behind him attempting to enter the exit for Kingston on Jan. 4, 2023.

As the other motorist changed lanes for the exit, he came close to Viquez's vehicle.

The other motorist was side-by-side with Viquez as the two drivers exchanged hand gestures, court records say.

Viquez displayed a firearm and discharged a round that struck the other vehicle, which was occupied by three passengers.

Viquez's attorney, Theron Solomon, said he was not taking medication for a mental illness he described as "extreme paranoia," and was the victim of a shooting in a road rage incident years ago.

Vough made Viquez work release eligible as he works full time in the construction industry and will need to apply for early parole.