Kingston man sentenced for shooting ex-wife's husband in Wilkes-Barre

Apr. 30—WILKES-BARRE — A Kingston man who shot his ex-wife's husband inside a bakery on South Main Street was sentenced to up to two years in prison Tuesday.

Julio Aristy, 28, was sentenced by Luzerne County Judge Joseph F. Sklarosky Jr. to one-to-two years at the county correctional facility on a felony aggravated assault charge. Aristy pled guilty to the charge March 11.

Aristy's attorney, John Pike, said the shooting could had been a self-defense claim if not for a second or two.

Wilkes-Barre police and court records say Aristy was in the South Main Plaza, South Main Street, when he encountered his wife's ex-husband and another man on Dec. 17, 2021.

Pike said Aristy was fearful for his life due to the victim and a group of individuals being involved in an unsolved homicide in 2020.

Aristy, who said he has a license to carry, claimed his wife's ex-husband charged at him causing him to pull his firearm. At the same time, the victim saw the gun and quickly turned around to run away when he was shot.

Pike said the victim was shot as he turned to run away, resulting in his client being charged by police.

"This could had been a self defense claim but turned into a shooting charge when my client pulled his gun and the victim turned and ran away," Pike said. "(Aristy) did not set these events in motion. He was functioning on emotions when he pulled that trigger."

Aristy said he received numerous threats from the victim and obtained a license to carry a firearm due to the victim being involved in an unsolved homicide.

Aristy was also sentenced to five years probation.

The victim was treated for two non-life threatening gunshot wounds.