Kingston man pleads guilty to involuntary manslaughter, DUI

EDWARDSVILLE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Years after an Edwardsville fatal crash, officials say a Kingston man pled guilty to multiple charges for the incident on Monday.

On November 8, 2021, police were called to a two-car crash where Brentton Bailey Vandyke was driving on Route 11 when he struck a Volkswagon.

Rosemary Gawat was a passenger in the Volkswagon and was transported to Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center in Plains Township where she later died.

On September 6, 2022, Vandyke was charged with homicide by vehicle, reckless driving, driving under the influence of a controlled substance, and other related charges.

On March 18, 2024, Vandyke pled guilty to involuntary manslaughter and a first offense of driving under the influence, according to the Office of the Honorable Michael T. Vough.

All other charges have been dropped and sentencing has been sentenced for the morning of May 30.

