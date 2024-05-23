Kingston man pleads guilty in 2022 shooting at Esopus residence

KINGSTON - A Kingston man pleaded guilty to a felony assault charge Wednesday in connection with the non-fatal shooting of a woman in 2022.

The Ulster County District Attorney's office said Corey Marshall, 34, of Kingston, pleaded guilty to first-degree assault, a felony, before Ulster County Court Judge Bryan Rounds.

According to the district attorney's office, Marshall went to the victim's residence on Oct. 6, 2022 armed with a loaded handgun and wearing a mask. He fired several shots, striking the victim once in the hip, and then fled the scene.

A lengthy investigation by the detective division of the Ulster County Sheriff's Office led to Marshall's arrest.

In addition to first-degree assault, an Ulster County grand jury originally indicted him for one count of attempted first-degree murder and two counts of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, also felonies.

No motive for the shooting was ever released.

Marshall remains in the Ulster County jail, where he is being held without bail pending sentencing on Aug. 22.

Marshall's attorney, Danielle Neroni, could not immediately be reached for comment.

