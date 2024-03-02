Kingston man indicted for attempted murder of his intimate partner

KINGSTON - A Kingston man was arraigned Friday on an indictment for the attempted murder of his intimate partner.

The Ulster County District Attorney's office said the indictment was a result of an incident on June 8, 2023, when Michael D. Ector, 61, of Kingston, allegedly pointed a .25-cailber gun at his partner's head, but it jammed instead of firing.

Ector was arrested, arraigned and sent without bail to the Ulster County jail at that time, pending further court action.

In addition to attempted second-degree murder, Ector also was indicted for attempted first-degree assault, two counts of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon and seven counts of eavesdropping, all felonies.

According to the district attorney's office, Ector allegedly had been eavesdropping on his would-be victim for months by placing listening devices in her car and home.

Kingston city police led the investigation and made the arrest.

"Two-thirds of women killed by an intimate partner are killed by gun violence," Chief Assistant District Attorney Elizabeth Culmone-Mills said in a statement. "This indictment sends a strong message to our community: gun and intimate partner violence in our community will not be tolerated."

Ector's attorney, Clifford Owens of the Ulster County Public Defender's Office, said they entered a plea of not guilty and expect the case to go to trial.

Mike Randall covers breaking news for the Times Herald-Record and the Poughkeepsie Journal. Reach him at mrandall@th-record.com or on Twitter @mikerandall845.

This article originally appeared on Times Herald-Record: Kingston man charged with attempted murder of intimate partner