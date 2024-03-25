Kingsport’s Erin Gray serves homeless community with compassion

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL)—The city of Kingsport is honoring one of its own for her commitment to serving and providing compassion for the homeless community, the city said in its “highlighting heroes” release on Friday.

Erin Gray has worked with the Kingsport Police Department (KPD) as the Homeless Outreach Worker for nearly four years. She provides the homeless community with resources such as housing, medical attention, employment, access to therapy and transportation.

Her role requires patience and an understanding of the homeless community.

“I look at us as the homeless population’s emergency room, where we do triage and help get you stabilized and to a primary care provider,” Gray said. “We’re the group of people who don’t just look at the immediate needs. We’re looking long-term and try to get to the root of the problem for each individual.”

Gray, a lifelong resident of the Tri-Cities area, has witnessed the daily adversities the homeless community endures.

She travels around the area working alongside KPD, the Homeless Services Liaison with the United Way of Greater Kingsport and with Tracie Reece at Grace House. Prior to this, she worked at the Tennessee Department of Children’s Services for over ten years at Holston Valley Community Hospital, the release said.

“Erin has the perfect combination of compassion and accountability and a true desire to look beyond the immediate needs and focus on the long-term resources that will help break the cycles of homelessness,” said Jonathan Anderson of the United Way.

Her devotion to the homeless community does not go unnoticed, as Gray is proud of her work.

“We can only connect the homeless with the services, so it’s their hard work that ultimately changes their lives,” Gray said. “It’s a good feeling when you see someone better themselves. That’s what keeps us going.”

