Kingsport BMA finalizes $99 million budget with water and sewer rate increases

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Kingsport Board of Mayor and Aldermen finalized the city’s $99 million budget for fiscal year 2025 without having any tax hikes, but the approval did raise sewer and water rates.

Customers using 3,000 gallons of water and sewer each month will see about a $6 increase. The water rate increased by 4.75% and the sewer rate increased by 6.5%.

City Manager Chris McCartt said they communicated to the public about these increases.

The rate adjustments go toward requirements set from the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation (TDEC).

“And then also at the same time to replace an aging infrastructure,” McCartt said. “City of Kingsport is over a hundred years old. Many of these lines were installed shortly after World War II. And so the need to go in and constantly be upgrading and maintaining and staying and on top of that regulatory environment is critical. And that was thus the reasoning for those budgets.”

McCartt said customers were able to understand the reasoning behind the increases during public hearings.

“When you look at your utilities within any city, it is often the most capital intensive work that is done,” McCartt said. “It is a constant. You’re constantly spending hundreds of thousands, if not millions of dollars to make sure that we are treating the water properly. It is delivered to your home and then also treating the wastewater as it exits through the system back into the river.”

Overall, BMA members were pleased with the budget, even after taking financial hits last year.

The appraisal ratio study resulted in a $3.8 million dollar loss for the city’s current general fund. A $1.3-million-dollar sales tax refund also hit the FY23-24 budget, when a local entity previously overpaid.

McCartt said the city is working on a host of capital projects.

“The continued work at the Buck Van Huss Dome at Dobyns-Bennett, getting ready to start construction on the renovations to the justice center, and then later this year, the library will go through a major renovation. All of that came as a result of debt issued this previous year.”

The budget goes into effect on July 1.

