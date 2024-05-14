Kingsburg man arrested for child sexual abuse material, deputies say

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 34-year-old from Kingsburg has been arrested on suspicion of possessing child sexual abuse material, the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office said on Monday.

On May 10, detectives with the sheriff’s office say they contacted 34-year-old Brandon Borges when members of the Central Valley Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force performed follow-up work on a tip. Borges was contacted at his home on the 1100 block of Lewis Street in Kingsburg.

Sheriff’s officials say a search warrant was executed at his home after detaining him. During the search warrant, detectives seized electronic devices containing digital photos and videos of child sexual abuse material.

According to deputies, Borges is a registered sex offender who has been convicted of committing lewd and lascivious acts with a child under the age of 14. He was arrested and booked into the Fresno County Jail on suspicion of possession of child sexual abuse material.

Deputies say Borges’ bail was set at $40,000, but he has since then posted bond and been released from jail.

The Fresno County Sheriff’s Office encourages parents to monitor their children’s Internet usage and be aware of the software apps they are using, as well as to keep the dialogue open with their children to build trust.

