Kings sign veteran guard Marcus Williams on Day 1 of camp

SACRAMENTO, California (AP) — The Sacramento Kings have signed guard Marcus Williams on the first day of training camp on Tuesday.

The 31-year-old Williams is attempting a comeback after last playing in the NBA during 2009-10 season for Memphis, averaging 4.3 points in 14.1 minutes.

He played parts of the past five seasons in Europe and also has competed internationally in Puerto Rico, Russia, China, Spain and Serbia.

Williams was the 22nd overall draft pick by New Jersey out of Connecticut in 2006.

Sacramento, which has missed the playoffs in 11 straight seasons, followed up Monday's media day with its first practice.

