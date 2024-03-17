Kings and other school districts have bonds and levies on March 19 primary ballot

A new Kings High School would be constructed with proceeds from a 5.91-mill bond issue voters will decide March 19.

DEERFIELD TWP. – A new high school would be constructed for students in the Kings Local School District with proceeds from a 5.91-mill bond issue voters will decide March 19.

Building a new school for grades 9-12 would trigger a reconfiguration of the grades at the other buildings and address a district-wide capacity issue.

“This solution that the community advisory team came up with is a comprehensive K-12 solution that addresses capacity in all our buildings for the long term,’’ said Superintendent Greg Sears. “Currently our high school sits at 134 percent capacity…if you just move our seventh grade up to their senior year…our high school will be at 145 percent capacity – that’s without any additional growth.”

All schools in the district except for Kings Mills Elementary and the early childhood center have more students than the classroom capacity, per a study done by Cropper GIS last May.

“We need to address the needs of the students now, the ones who are already here,’’ said Dawn Gould, district spokeswoman. “There are more students in grades K-6 than there are in 7-12. It’s (overcapacity) just going to get greater.”

Gould pointed out that the senior class is just over 300 students while many of the lower grades have 400 students. The study shows enrollment will go from 5,003 this school year to 5,422 by the 2032-2033 school year.

Adding to the increase, Gould said, is confirmation from county and township planners that 250 new homes and 639 multi-family units will be built in the district.

The new high school will be built for 1,800 students for $101 million. There are about 1,415 enrolled now.

If voters approve the bond issue, a study will be done to determine its location. Two spots for the new high school are being considered: a 30-acre site purchased last summer from Kings Island, south of the bus garage on Columbia Road; or at the north end of the high school campus.

“That extra land gives up options to make the best fiscal decisions we can,’’ Gould said.

With a new high school, the current high school would become a junior high for grades 6-8. J.F. Burns, Kings Mills and South Lebanon elementary schools would house students in grades K-3. Third and fourth graders would attend an expanded Columbia Intermediate School. The cost to add eight classrooms at Columbia is $6 million.

The $142 million plan also calls for improvements and renovations at J.F. Burns, $10 million; and the high school, $13 million.

Although the cost of the bond issue as it appears on the ballot would increase taxes by $209 annually on a $100,000 house, that won’t happen, said district Treasurer Mike Morrow.

He said a financing plan for the district developed by Bradley Paine Municipal Advisors and RBC Capital Market, will allow for paying down past bond issues while phasing in bonds for the new high school and related projects.

“We’ve worked with our finance team to develop a 3.5-mill plan. Residents will never pay more than $123 more than they’re currently paying for a $100,000 home,” Morrow said.

“Legally, though, the levy has to be certified at 5.9 mills – the cost of the project.”

Other school districts also have levies on the March 19 primary ballot.

Franklin City School District

What: 6.301-mill, five-year emergency levy.Raises: $3.615 million each of the next five years with collections beginning in January.Cost: $221 for a $100,000 house.Purpose: New operating money. The district has not asked voters for new money since 2014. The district passed a bond issue for new buildings in 2020. Bond issue funds may not be used for operating expenses. If it fails: The district would close Anthony Wayne and Pennyroyal elementary schools, redistrict boundaries for elementary schools; cut seven certified staff members, one administrator and five non-teaching positions; increase the pay-to-play cost. Construction proceeds regardless of operating expense cuts. Failure to pass the levy will not affect staff and students moving into the new high school or the middle school renovations. Information: Visit the district website.

Wayne Local School District

What: 1.65-mill, 5-year, permanent improvement levy.Raises: $662,000 each of the next five years with collections beginning in January. Purpose: Capital improvement projects, maintenance, heating/air conditioning systems, technology, bus/van/truck purchases.Cost: $58 per year for a $100,000 house. No increase in taxes due to 1988 expiring bond issue used to build high school.Information: Visit the district website.

Warren County Career Center

What: 0.618-mill bond issue and state-required 0.2-mill permanent improvement levyRaises: $67.3 million, bond issue over 30 years; and $1,345,717 annually permanent improvement levyPurpose: Money to pay the district’s share of a $88,952,908 project to construct a new campus for high school students on the main campus, allowing more high school students to attend; Ohio Facilities Construction Commission would pay $21,652,908; adult programming would be expanded and held at the existing and Atrium campuses.Cost: $28.63 annually for a $100,000 house.Information: Check the website for more information.

Goshen Local School District

What: 2.0-mill bond issue.Raises: $2.6 million. Cost: District says $102 for the owner of a home with an appraised value of $100,000. Purpose: to pay for 14 classrooms, 6,900 multi-use space, and cafeteria upgrade at high school; 10 classroom additions at each the middle and Spaulding Elementary schools; 16,250 square feet of small group space at Marr/Cook, Spaulding and middle schools; improvements to traffic and safety.More information: Check the website.

