Kings Mountain casino to add table games

The Catawba Two Kings Casino is preparing to add 12 live table games this summer in addition to the 1,000 slot machines and electronic table games, retail sportsbook and restaurant already in place.

The table games are expected to include craps, roulette, mini baccarat, blackjack, Mississippi stud poker and three-card poker.

To accommodate the table games, additional prefabricated modular structures are being added to the venue, which is operated by the Catawba Nation Gaming Authority. Work on the expansion began in February and will continue through the spring. An exact go-live date for the table games will be announced later.

“We’re very excited to be adding live table games to expand our gaming and entertainment offerings at Catawba Two Kings Casino,” Catawba Nation Chief Brian Harris said. “By adding live table games, we are giving our loyal patrons something many have asked for and also anticipate drawing Charlotte residents and visitors to the region who have not yet been to the casino.”

To support the operation of table games, the casino is opening a free dealer school on March 25 in Kings Mountain that will run through June 14, and will be holding periodic recruitment fairs in the region, as well as in Atlantic City and other casino markets across the country. That effort is being aided by Delaware North, a hospitality and entertainment company with a portfolio of regional casinos that is a consultant to the Catawba Nation on the casino’s operations.

Catawba Two Kings Casino currently employs 280 people and anticipates adding 120 new positions – both dealers and supervisors – with the table games expansion, said Kathy George, president of the Catawba Nation Gaming Authority.

“While we want to attract experienced dealers to our team and are offering bonuses and relocation packages for those who qualify and are hired, it’s also a top objective to add local residents who may be new to gaming but are seeking a good-paying job. Our free dealer school will prepare people for new careers in the casino industry,” George said.

The expansion of the temporary casino comes as the Catawba Nation continues planning for development of an adjacent permanent casino resort, with construction and design plans being finalized and a timetable for construction expected to be announced later this year. In another step toward beginning that project, the nation recently secured ownership of the parking lot and land surrounding the temporary casino in a purchase approved by the National Indian Gaming Commission.

Also, work has been completed on two key infrastructure projects for development of the permanent casino resort The Catawba Nation funded both doubling the size of the Dixon School Road Bridge over I-85 near the casino entrance and installing new sewer lines.

In addition, Catawba Two Kings Casino is planning to operate mobile sports betting in North Carolina and is finalizing the selection of a technology partner. The onsite sportsbook at the casino continues to attract visitors to Kings Mountain as one of only three retail sportsbooks in the state and the closest to Charlotte.

This article originally appeared on The Gaston Gazette: Kings Mountain casino to add table games