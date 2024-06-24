Kings Island roller coaster open again after man's recent death

June 24 (UPI) -- A roller coaster at Kings Island near Cincinnati has reopened after a man was struck by the ride five days earlier and died.

In Mason, Ohio, the Banshee was closed during an investigation by Kings Island, Mason police and the Ohio Department of Agriculture's Division of Amusement Ride Safety and Fairs. It reopened Saturday after passing an inspection.

Arntanaro Nelson, 38, of Wilmington, Ohio, was pronounced dead Friday at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center. He was flown there for treatment after being found with a serious injury inside a restricted area near the roller coaster Wednesday.

The death was announced Monday.

Mason police told The Cincinnati Enquirer that Nelson was in the restricted area to retrieve keys he had dropped while riding the Banshee at about 8 p.m.

The Hamilton County Coroner's Office listed his death as a "suspected accident" but it remains under investigation.

The Banshee, the world's longest inverted roller coaster, opened in 2014 at the former location of Son of Beast. It has seven inversions.

Kings Island has 16 roller coasters.

The amusement park opened in 1972 and is owned by Cedar Fair, which merged with Six Flags in November 2023. In 2021, there were 3.18 million guests.