Kings Island to open its doors this weekend

Kings Island will be opening this weekend.

News Center 7′s Xavier Hershovitz had with a sneak preview Friday morning on News Center 7′s Daybreak.

Kings Island will officially open its for the 2024 season on Saturday.

Riders can be among the first to scream with joy on Banshee, plummet down the 300-foot drop of Orion, and speed through the woods and tunnels on The Beast.

Plus, there is plenty of fun to be had on Kings Island’s original rides like the Racer, Monster, Grand Carousel, and Scrambler, according to their website.

For kids, they can enjoy Planet Snoopy.

This includes rides inspired by their favorite Peanuts characters such as Surf Dog, Sally’s Sea Plane, and Linus Launchers.

Kings Island will be opened during the week of May 15-Aug 18., according to their calendar.

Todd Hollst, host of the Evening Edge on WHIO radio, visiting Kings Island with his family during the park’s early years.

Daredevil Evel Knievel successfully jumped over 14 Greyhound buses on his motorcycle in the Kings Island parking lot on October 25, 1975. The jump was nationally televised and set a new world record. (Contributed Photo/ Kings Island PR)

A park expansion in 1986 saw the addition of the Skylab, a 90-foot high wheel. (Contributed Photo/Kings Island PR)

Phantom Theater, haunted ride opened in 1992. (Contributed Photo/Kings Island PR)

The Son of Beast, the tallest, fastest and only looping wooden roller coaster opens in 2000. The ride closed in 2009. (Contributed Photo/Kings Island PR)

The Vortex roller coaster is seen at Kings Island amusement park in Mason. CONTRIBUTED PHOTO/KINGS ISLAND

Kings Island announces closure of Vortex

Banshee, the world’s longest inverted roller coaster, opens in 2014 in the former spot of the Son of Beast. (Contributed Photo/Kings Island PR)

A Tennessee woman on Friday scored the 100 millionth ride on the Racer roller coaster at Kings Island.

Kings Island Winterfest in 2019

Kings Island released a video in May 2021 with a train full of Bob Ross doll riding the Orion roller coaster. Watch the video here: https://www.whio.com/news/local/video-kings-island-sends-plush-bob-ross-dolls-test-run-new-roller-coaster/7NPNOH2FPZGW5PVAADVP3YAW7E/

Adventure Port Birdseye View | Contributed Photo/Kings Island

The Mercado and Sol Spin | Contributed Photo/Kings Island

Adventure Express Enhancements (Contributed Photo/Kings Island)

Enriques Quick Service Restaurant | Contributed Photo/Kings Island

Adventure Express New Entrance | Contributed Photo/Kings Island

Port Cargo Loco | Contributed Photo/Kings Island

Port Cargo Loco Entrance | Contributed Photo/Kings Island

Sol Spin | Contributed Photo/Kings Island



