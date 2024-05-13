Kings Crossing Natural Area to reopen after 2 years of restoration

DENVER (KDVR) — After two years of restoration efforts, Kings Crossing Natural Area in Loveland is set to reopen to the public on Thursday.

Kings Crossing Natural Area, located near the Big Thompson River on the east side of Lincoln Avenue, closed on Sept. 30, 2022, to restore it from “severe damage it received from unauthorized encampments,” the city said.

While closed, staff were able to address safety issues, fill in trenches, remove excess debris and trash, mitigate weeds, address fire concerns and tree damage, as well as put a stop to public health violations.

Crews cleaned the site, regraded unsafe and damaged areas, repaired trails, fixed fencing and amenities, installed cameras and planted some native vegetation.

After two years of restoration efforts, Kings Crossin Natural Area in Loveland is set to reopen to the public on Thursday. (City of Loveland)

“City of Loveland staff have taken several actions to prepare for reopening King’s Crossing Natural Area, which includes adding signage to communicate No Camping regulations, installing security cameras to monitor the south property line, and the City will continue to actively enforce the No Camping ordinance in King’s Crossing National Area and other public lands,” the city said in a release.

From Thursday on, the area will be open daily from 6:30 a.m. to 10:30 p.m.

The city is also asking the community to report any undesirable activity at the site to the Loveland Police Department at 970-667-2151 or by reporting encampments online.

