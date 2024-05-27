Kingfisher man arrested after connection to murder

KINGFISHER, Okla. (KFOR) – The Kingfisher Sheriff Office says a man is facing manslaughter charges after being connected to a man’s death over the weekend.

Police officials say, the incident happened Friday night at an area off of South Chisholm Trail and West Red Fork Road in Dover, Oklahoma. Authorities say they found a man dead with multiple stab wounds.

Authorities confirm, the FBI was contacted and assisted deputies with evidence that led to Jorge Cruz. Cruz has been arrested facing manslaughter charges and is currently in the Kingfisher County Jail.

The victim was transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner to determine the cause and manner of death.

The case remains under investigation.

