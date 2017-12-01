King of Waltz or King of Schmaltz? How conductor André Rieu fills stadiums

The original Waltz King, Johann Strauss II, had five orchestras. On numerous Saturday nights during his musical reign, the maestro would book his various ensembles into five different venues in and around Imperial Vienna. As the evening’s balls and cotillions began, Strauss would play his violin and conduct – at the first of these dance pavilions.

Once the dancers were lost in the whirl of waltzing, the maestro would pack away his violin, steal into his carriage, and race to the second venue, where he would arrive to cheers from another ballroom of dancers. He would conduct a few more waltzes, and maybe squeeze in a polka.

Strauss raced about like this all night, until he had led each of his five orchestras.

Two things resulted: Thousands across Vienna were able to tell their friends they had, indeed, danced to the Waltz King. And the Waltz King grew rich.

Yet the wealth amassed by Strauss is a pittance compared to the modern-day King of Waltz, André Rieu. The Dutch violinist, who conducts his orchestra – like Strauss – while standing and playing his violin, has become a multimillionaire by taking the music of Strauss to hockey arenas and soccer stadiums worldwide.

That Maestro Rieu, who lives in a 15th-century castle, has inspired millions to embrace the classical music of “dead white men” in an age of rock and hip hop seems a minor miracle. But his numbers don’t lie, and there’s nothing minor about what he’s accomplished.

Including his breakthrough album “Strauss & Co.” in 1994, Rieu has sold more than 40 million albums and DVDs. His recordings, not including his latest “Shall We Dance,” have garnered more than 500 Platinum and more than 270 Gold awards. In 2009, Billboard Magazine anointed him the biggest solo male touring artist, and he is the only classical performer ever to crack Pollstar’s TOP 10, which ranks performers by crowd size during tours.

On his recent US Arena Tour, during a stop in Portland, Ore., about 12,000 fans crowd into the Moda Center, home to the NBA’s Trailblazers. These André Aficionados bear little resemblance to a typical symphony crowd. And none seem to care that classical-music purists have called Rieu’s music “affected,” “histrionic,” or “conceited.”

“It’s pleasant to listen to,” says Janet Holliwell. “There’s a lot of excitement to it. But it’s relaxing, too.”

She and her companion, Peter Klimuk, have driven 485 miles from Kelowna, British Columbia, to see the concert. Mr. Klimuk explains that the pair have been fans of Rieu for three years, since they watched a concert shown at a Kelowna theater.

“He’s a master showman,” Ms. Holliwell adds.

Brian Urban drove his family 277 miles from Lynden, Wash. “I first heard of André Rieu when I was 13,” Mr. Urban says. “I introduced him to my kids – we got all the DVDs we could watch. Every Christmas we watch his concerts: ‘Masricht.’ ‘Live in Vienna.’ And now my youngest daughter has decided she wants to play the violin.”

Urban has seen Rieu four times in concert: “twice in Vancouver, once in California, and now in Portland.”

FROM 'THE BLUE DANUBE' TO MICHAEL JACKSON

Tickets to Rieu’s arena concerts instruct concertgoers to “Please Be Seated By 6:45,” 15 minutes before showtime. This ensures the crowd will see the maestro lead his 50 musicians and 16 vocalists in a grand entrance, processing to the stage a la Rocky Balboa, buoyed by cheers and applause.

His men wear black tailcoats, the women wear pastel Disney-Princess gowns, each of which cost roughly $4,000 and was designed by the maestro. The stage is bedecked with swaths of silk flowers, the music stands are gleaming-gold ornate curlicues, and behind all of this hangs a stage-width curved video screen.

“I love to give people something for the eye,” Rieu tells the Monitor. “I would not call it a strategy. I just follow my heart. If I love it, hopefully my audience will love it, too.”

And love it they do. Song after song, the arena echoes with applause, cheers, even howls. Part of Rieu’s secret to getting “regular” folk clapping and cheering for classical music: His repertoire includes much outside of the classical canon.

Yes, Rieu thinks waltz “is the most beautiful music in the world. But I play much more than waltzes in my concerts. I mix songs like ‘Besame Mucho,’ ‘Ballade pour Adeline,’ ‘Grenada,” with waltzes or arias or songs such as ‘Think of Me’ from ‘Phantom of the Opera,’ ‘Ben’ by Michael Jackson, or a medley from ‘My Fair Lady.’”