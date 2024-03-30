King of Prussia man accused of hiding camera in neighbor's bedroom
According to police, 27-year-old Ryan Selleny was taken into custody on Thursday. He is charged with burglary, criminal trespass, indecent assault and other related crimes.
For five innings, Opening Day in Philly felt like the 2023 NLDS. Then the Braves shut down the party at Citizens Bank Park.
LinkedIn is testing a new feed of TikTok-like vertical videos.
Clark is a natural in the spotlight, but coach Lisa Bluder's deference to the superstar makes Iowa's situation more unique than most as the women's game grows bigger than ever.
Former President Donald Trump and several of his co-defendants charged in the Georgia election interference case submit an application to appeal Judge Scott McAfee’s ruling allowing Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis to continue to prosecute them.
The ingenious gizmo tackles both sides of a garment at the same time — you'd be hard-pressed to find a better travel partner.
Learn how to avoid interest on a credit card — or at least reduce interest costs — by paying more than the minimum, using balance transfers, and other tips.
The Sweet 16 began Thursday and the first day of action did not disappoint. Will we get more upsets Friday?
Though not the biggest New York International Auto Show, there were still some exciting reveals and even a surprise or two. We pick the best of show.
The luxurious, long-lasting scent from Jo Malone candle 'smells divine,' fans say.
Jake Mintz & Jordan Shusterman celebrate the return of baseball by giving recaps to all the exciting Opening Day games in the league and some things you might've missed.
San Francisco 49ers receiver Brandon Aiyuk is frustrated going into the final year of his contract: "I'm trying to get what I deserve," he said.
After a lengthy trial and conviction, we finally learned how long former crypto baron Sam Bankman-Fried will be behind bars: up to 25 years. It's a lengthy sentence, but one that given the scale of the crimes he was convicted of, doesn't come as a shock.
A 2012 Fiat 500 in a Colorado wrecking yard.
Today marks the preview debut of OpenAI's Voice Engine, an expansion of the company's existing text-to-speech API. Under development for about two years, Voice Engine allows users to upload any 15-second voice sample to generate a synthetic copy of that voice. "We want to make sure that everyone feels good about how it's being deployed — that we understand the landscape of where this tech is dangerous and we have mitigations in place for that," Jeff Harris, a member of the product staff at OpenAI, told TechCrunch in an interview.
The A's announced in May an agreement to build a 33,000-seat stadium on the Las Vegas strip.
Volkswagen built the first example of the original Golf on March 29, 1974, and the company has made about 37 million units of the Golf since.
Burnout, while not an official medical diagnosis, is defined as chronic stress and exhaustion stemming from your work life.
We're starting a year of testing with the 2024 Mazda CX-90 PHEV, and here are all the details on our tester.
Activision is reportedly in the midst of investigating a hacking campaign that's stealing log-in credentials from people playing its games.
Jae’Lyn Withers shot UNC's most important 3-pointer of the game when he had no business firing away. And now the No. 1 Tar Heels are going home.