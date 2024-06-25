King’s Daughters Health Foundation awards scholarships to local students

ASHLAND King’s Daughters Health Foundation recently awarded $20,250 in scholarships to area students pursuing college degrees.

The Edna and Mildred Monk Memorial Nursing Scholarship has been awarded to five students pursuing degrees in nursing. The $1,250 scholarship provides assistance with the first year’s tuition, room, board, books and lab fees and is open to children or grandchildren of UK King’s Daughters team members and volunteers.

This year’s scholarship recipients include:

• Emma Slone, daughter of Phil and Libby Slone. A graduate of Ashland Blazer High School, Slone plans to attend the University of Kentucky.

• Skyler Brown-Morris, daughter of Summer and Ryan Bush and Tommy Morris. A graduate of Raceland-Worthington High School, Brown-Morris plans to attend the University of Kentucky.

• Katelyn Jude, daughter of Bill and Maria Jude. A graduate of Lawrence County High School, Jude plans to attend Ashland Community and Technical College.

• John Jenkins, son of John and Angela Jenkins. A graduate of Fairview High School, Jenkins plans to attend Morehead State University.

• Lindsay Robbins, daughter of Robin Robbins. A graduate of Morgan County High School, Robbins plans to attend Morehead State University.

“This scholarship has been funded by the Monk family for many years,” Laura Patrick, King’s Daughters Health Foundation director, said. “We cannot thank Edward Monk and the Monk family enough for their generosity and commitment to nursing’s future.”

The Boyd County Medical Society awarded $6,000 in scholarships to four students from high schools in Boyd and Greenup counties. The $1,500 scholarship provides assistance with the first year’s tuition, room, board, books and lab fees and is open to students pursuing any field of study.

This year’s scholarship recipients include:

• Grace DeLaney, daughter of Jesse and Kellie DeLaney. A graduate of Ashland Blazer High School, DeLaney plans to attend Morehead State University.

• Marshall “Ty” Tyson, Jr., son of Marshall Tyson and Leanna Tyson (Alcorn). A graduate of Raceland-Worthington High School, Tyson plans to attend Morehead State University.

• Madison Carver, daughter of Trent and Andrea Carver. A graduate of Russell High School, Carver plans to attend Morehead State University.

• Macie Bevins, daughter of Brandy Ramey and Joe Bevins. A graduate of Paul G. Blazer, Bevins plans to attend the University of Kentucky.

The Stewart Health Foundation Scholarship was awarded to Ali Ward, daughter of Tony and Kristi Ward. A graduate of Russell High School, Ali plans to attend Eastern Kentucky University. The Stewart scholarship provides assistance with tuition, room, board, books and lab fees and is open to students pursuing a career in healthcare. The scholarship is $8,000 over four years, contingent upon the student meeting ongoing requirements.

“These scholarships represent a significant commitment on the part of the Monk family, the Boyd County Medical Society, and the Stewart Foundation,” Patrick said. “It’s our hope that these students will enjoy tremendous success in college and return to the community to make an even greater impact on Ashland and throughout the entire region.”