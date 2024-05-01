King Cone closes its Amherst ice cream shop after 40 years

King Cone is closing its Amherst location. It closed its Wisconsin Rapids location in 2023 but will continue operating the ice cream shop in Plover.

AMHERST – King Cone is closing its Amherst location after 40 years.

The ice cream shop announced the closure on its Facebook page Tuesday afternoon. The post said King Cone wants to focus on growth and offering the exceptional service customers have come to expect without stretching the company’s resources too thin.

“Our dedication to giving you the best experience with every visit remains our top priority,” the post said.

The Facebook post asked customers to visit the business's one remaining location at 2534 Post Road in Plover.

The King Cone brand originated in Amherst 40 years ago in the former Amherst IGA store on Main Street, according to the company's website. According to a 2019 news release nominating King Cone's ice cream as the Wisconsin Manufacturers and Commerce's "Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin," the company first opened in 1984. In 1989, King Cone moved to the corner of Wilson Street and Portage County KK in Amherst and grew into a full-service ice cream shop.

In 2011, King Cone opened at 2534 Post Road in Plover, and in 2016 it opened a third location on Baker Street in Wisconsin Rapids. King Cone announced last May it would not reopen its Wisconsin Rapids location, pointing to the difficulties in staffing three locations.

