Kindergarten student bumps head in ‘calm room’ at MLK Jr. Elementary School

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Emergency responders reported to Martin Luther King Jr. Elementary School on May 23 after a kindergartener bumped their head inside the building’s “calm room,” according to school officials.

Principal Melle Soles sent the following letter to the families whose children were in the classroom at the time of the incident.

Today, one of our students became escalated and disruptive in our classroom. Our teacher and support staff were able to transition this upset student to our calm room in an effort to help calm their emotions without further disrupting our other students’ school day.

While in the calm room, our student fell while trying to jump at our staff and bumped their head on the floor. We contacted both emergency responders and the child’s parent to evaluate the student to determine if they had seriously injured themselves. This student eventually left with their parent.

We appreciate that seeing a classmate disrupt the classroom, and then later seeing first responders at our school, may have been upsetting to your child. Please know our staff is here to support your child if they would like to talk about it, or you think they could use additional support.

The student has since returned to class, and Principal Soles said the school has worked with the child’s family to create a safety and response plan for the future.

