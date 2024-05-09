Kindergarten school teacher killed by son she loved ‘more than anything,’ CA family says

A 57-year-old woman died in her home, and her son was arrested, California officials said.

On May 7, Karyn Lombardo was found unconscious in her home where she lived with her son Kyle Lombardo, 25, and husband, according to a news release by Burbank police.

“It’s a loss to the world,” Lombardo’s husband told KTLA.

Lombardo was a kindergarten teacher at Bret Harte Elementary, KABC reported. She started working there in 1993.

McClatchy News reached out to Bret Harte Elementary and the school district’s superintendent for a statement May 9 and was awaiting a response.

“Over the course of her highly accomplished career, Ms. Lombardo touched the lives of thousands of students, parents, and colleagues, who will be mourning this loss in the days to come,” district Superintendent John M. Paramo told news outlets. “Her dedication, warmth, and passion for teaching touched many students and colleagues’ lives. Her profound impact and loss on this community will be deeply felt throughout the City of Burbank.”

Officers eventually arrested Lombardo’s son after they said they found evidence that showed he caused her death during an altercation.

Police didn’t specify what the fight was about or Lombardo’s cause of death.

“She loved him more than anything and tried to help him,” Lombardo’s husband told KTLA. “All of her students love her. Coming through the system here, there were students who became teachers because of her. She’s a very magnificent person and I think if you ask anybody, I think she’s too kind and that she loves to a fault.”

Lombardo’s son was arrested and booked for murder, police said.

He was scheduled to appear in court May 9, officers said.

The investigation remains ongoing, and anyone with information is asked to call 818-238-3210, according to the release.

Burbank is about a 10-mile drive northwest of downtown Los Angeles.

