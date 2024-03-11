What kind of house will $800K get you in Westchester, Rockland, Putnam? We checked

The price point of $800,000 has become a new normal in the Lower Hudson Valley market, as median home prices continue to rise.

In 2023, average median home prices were $850,000 in Westchester, $660,000 in Rockland and $485,000 in Putnam.

Darin Palumbo, a realtor at Green Grass Real Estate Corp based in Bronxville, said unlike houses listed between $500,000 and $600,000 that mostly need major repairs, houses listed for $800,000 are in “decent size and completely livable, with everything functioning well.”

Palumbo predicts an uptick in sales this year as the market ramps up to the peak season (that usually comes late spring), as homeowners and buyers have settled into the mindset that high interest rates may remain the norm.

In fact, the peak season may come earlier this year, Palumbo said.

Here are six homes for sale in Tuckahoe, New Rochelle, Cortlandt Manor, New City, Blauvelt and Patterson in the $800,000 range. It is possible one or more could have been sold or taken off market by the time of publication.

“We still have so many buyers out there,” said Palumbo, who curated the properties. “And everyone has settled into this mindset that interest is what it is, what are we going to do?”

220 Dante Ave. in Tuckahoe, photographed March 6, 2024.

220 Dante Ave., Tuckahoe: Listed at $749,000, taxes at $21,641

Built in 1921, this three-bedroom, two-bathroom, 1,700-square-foot home is within walking distance to a Metro-North train station. Nestled in the Parkview Heights neighborhood in the Eastchester Union Free School District, it has a yard with two patios and mature plantings. There is a sunroom with a porch, playroom and an attached garage.

The exterior of 115 Coligni Avenue in New Rochelle, photographed March 7, 2024.

115 Coligni Ave., New Rochelle: Listed at $789,000, taxes at $13,544

Built in 1906, this three-bedroom, two-bathroom, 1,970-square-foot Victorian style home has been “completely renovated with high ceilings, bay windows, central air, original columns and millwork. It has a covered porch, dine-in open cook’s kitchen, first-floor office and an attached garage."

5 John Cava Lane in Cortlandt Manor March 7, 2024.

5 John Cava Lane, Cortlandt Manor: Listed at $779,000, taxes at $15,652

Located on a cul-de-sac, this four-bedroom, three-bathroom, 2,300-square-foot colonial style home was built in 1969. With a foyer at the entrance leading into a great room with a fireplace, the open layout flows into the kitchen and a breakfast nook that leads to a deck through sliding doors.

2 Almond Court in New City on Wednesday, March 6, 2024.

2 Almond Court, New City: Listed at $765,000, taxes at $22,242

Built in 1972, this four-bedroom, three-bathroom, 2,652-square-foot updated colonial style home is nestled on a cul-de-sac. It features “generously sized bedrooms,” updated appliances in the kitchen and “ample outdoor space.”

10 Green Hedges Lane, Blauvelt March 6, 2024.

10 Green Hedges Lane, Blauvelt: Listed at $799,000, taxes at $18,594

Located on a cul-de-sac, this four-bedroom, three-bathroom, 2,081-square-foot colonial style home was built in 1968. The heart of the home boasts a kitchen with "beautiful cabinetry", stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. It has a family room, pool and a level backyard.

The house at 17 Powderhorn Road in Patterson that is for sale March 7, 2024.

17 Powderhorn Road, Patterson: Listed at $750,000, taxes at $16,332

Built in 1998, this four-bedroom, three-bathroom colonial style home sits on a cul-de-sac. It has an updated kitchen, family room and an updated laundry/mud room leading to a two-car garage, as well as a finished basement that boasts an additional 800 square feet of space.

