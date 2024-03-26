What kind of house will $1.2M get you in Westchester, Rockland, Putnam? We checked

What kind of house will $1.2 million buy in Westchester, Rockland and Putnam?

In Westchester, that price point will probably get you a roomy four- or five-bedroom house with amenities that may need some work. In Rockland and Putnam, you might get a slightly bigger and newer home with a pool or even river views.

Houses that fall into the $1- to $1.2 million range have remained popular among buyers since the start of the pandemic — especially buyers from New York City, who are typically millennial couples with children.

But choices are limited as inventory continues to be tight throughout the region.

More: What kind of house will $800K get you in Westchester, Rockland, Putnam? We checked

When compared year over year to February 2023, the number of listings decreased by 19% in Westchester County, 4% and 9% in Rockland and Putnam respectively, according to Debra Goodwin, a realtor at Corcoran Legends Realty based in Tarrytown. Homes that are “priced well and in good condition” sold fast with multiple offers, Goodwin said.

Properties in Westchester were sold in 36 days on average in February, about 16% faster than February 2023.

We looked at what $1.2 million will get you in six communities across the region — Hastings-on-Hudson, White Plains, Chappaqua, Nyack, Thiells and Carmel.

Here are the six homes for sale in the $1.1 million and $1.2 million range that Goodwin curated. It is possible one or more of these listings could have been sold or taken off the market by the time of publication.

243 Farragut Avenue, Hastings-on-Hudson: Listed at $1.199 million, taxes at $24,151

The house at 243 Farragut Avenue in Hastings-on Hudson March 23, 2024.

Built in 1951, this five-bedroom, four-bathroom, 2,740-square-foot cape cod style has a wood burning stove, a dining area with sliding doors that open out to a deck and a separate entrance one-bedroom with full bathroom and kitchen on the lower level that can be used as home office or guest suite.

34 Oxford Road, White Plains: Listed at $1.199 million, taxes at $22,693

The exterior of 34 Oxford Road in White Plains photographed March 21, 2024.

Nestled in the historic Gedney Farms neighborhood, this four-bedroom, four-bathroom, 2,900-square-foot Tudor style home was built in 1927. The property has been occupied by the same family for more than 50 years. There is an expansive yard, a bluestone patio and a detached garage.

112 Roaring Brook Road, Chappaqua: Listed at $1.15 million, taxes at $23,941

The house at 112 Roaring Brook Road in Chappaqua March 23, 2024.

Built in 1950, this three-bedroom, three-bathroom, 2,648-square-foot split level home was recently renovated in 2023. It features a kitchen with access to a patio and backyard, a finished lower level and more.

14 Riverton Drive, Nyack: Listed at $1.19 million, taxes at $28,105

14 Riverton Drive in Nyack March 20, 2024.

With views of the Hudson River from every level of the house, this four-bedroom, three-bathroom, 3,269-square-foot colonial style home was built in 2014. Nested on a 0.61-acre lot, it has double barn doors, wood beams, a gas fireplace, solar panels and a baker’s kitchen.

15A Rosman Road, Thiells: Listed at $1.19 million, taxes at $30,852

15 A Rosman Road in Thiells March 20, 2024.

Built in 2005, this five-bedroom, three-bathroom, 3,449-square-foot colonial style home features a pool, two-story entrance, high ceilings, hardwood floors and a front porch. It has a guest suite with full bath on the first floor and a primary suite with double doors and walk-in closets on the second floor. The backyard is flat and fully fenced.

19 Parkview Circle, Carmel: Listed at $1.2 million, taxes at $29,504

The house at 19 Parkview Circle in Carmel March 23, 2024.

Situated on a cul-de-sac, this five-bedroom, seven-bathroom, 5,668-square-foot stone and stucco colonial home was built in 2003. This 1.2-acre landscaped property has lush lawns, specimen plantings and distant lake and mountain views. The interior features custom millwork, hardwood floors, high ceilings, French doors, imported tile flooring, a fireplace and web bar, a billiard room and a home office. There is an additional 1,200-square-foot finished space on the lower level with a full bathroom.

This article originally appeared on Rockland/Westchester Journal News: Westchester, Rockland, Putnam NY real estate: See what $1.2M will buy