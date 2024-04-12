'Kind-hearted, funny, loving': Woman struck in Passaic hit-and-run dies from injuries

PASSAIC — A 58-year-old city woman died on Friday, days after she was struck by a car operated by a hit-and-run driver at the intersection of Aycrigg and Passaic avenues.

Rachel McNeil was transported to St. Joseph's Medical Center in Paterson after she was struck on Wednesday night, her family said.

Passaic police apprehended a man from Clifton within 24 hours of the incident, Passaic Mayor Hector Lora said, on Friday. Police used video surveillance from area cameras in the investigation to track down the suspect, Lora said.

Rachel McNeil, 58 Passaic

The suspect was apprehended shortly before McNeil died, Lora said.

The Passaic Police Department and the Passaic County Prosecutor's Office did not respond to requests for more information about the incident and the suspect.

"I want to commend the work of the Passaic Police Department," the mayor said. "They were relentless in their investigation."

Lora said he was in contact with McNeil's family, which he has known for years as he worked with the victim at St. Mary's Hospital in the past. He said McNeil and her family have been involved in the city in helping their community.

The victim's brother Teddy Martinez of Paterson said his sister will be sorely missed. Besides having a large family including two sons, a daughter and 13 grandchildren, she also opened her home to the community to ensure other children were cared for and attended school.

"She was a kind-hearted, funny, loving person," her daughter Clayvonna McNeil said. "She would help everyone and anybody."

Her granddaughter, Aanisty McNeil said McNeil was "amazing."

"She was always there to support everyone," she said.

The pedestrian fatality was the first in the city since September 2022, according to New Jersey State Police records.

