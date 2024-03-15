In what kind of a country is God’s work a crime? Texas can do better: Bañuelas, Corbett

Ruben Garcia, director of Annunciation House, walks out of the 205th District Courtroom with attorney Robert Doggett and Jerome Wesevich, a lawyer with Texas RioGrande Legal Aid representing Annunciation House, after a motion hearing with Judge Francisco Dominguez in El Paso, TX on Thursday, March 7, 2024.

Forty-two years ago, Ruben Garcia met Mother Teresa, who challenged him to announce the gospel Good News. This inspired him to start Annunciation House, a hospitality shelter for vulnerable migrants and asylum seekers. Matthew’s Gospel was the cornerstone of his work, especially Jesus’ words: ‘I was hungry and you gave me food, I was thirsty and you gave me drink, a stranger and you welcomed me’ (Matthew, 25:35).

Now, the Texas attorney general is attempting to shut down Annunciation House and its network of hospitality shelters. In what kind of a country is God’s work a crime? Texas can do better. Ruben and his network of hundreds of selfless humanitarian helpers have long proven that we can.

These unjust actions should serve as a call to all people of good will in El Paso to take bold and fearless action. In this moment, our faith and hope demand solidarity with the Annunciation House, recommitment to the work of human rights, and action that bears the fruit of justice.

Hatred, racism and xenophobia are immoral, because we believe in a God who is love. Enough of the fear mongers, the ideologies of bigotry and fear, and the lies that dehumanize and bring death to those who seek life and justice at our border. Inhumane policies betray our nation’s most promising ideals.

Our El Paso border community is an example of what is possible in America. In our work of hospitality, we have shown to the world the beauty of our border people. We cannot take for granted the welcoming community that we have created; it needs to be cherished, deepened and defended.

Now is the time to end the persecution of the poor, the policies that divide families and the brutalizing barbed wire at the border. Now is the time to work for just immigration reform. Because as the Gospel teaches us, our communion with each other is communion with God.

Migrant communities contribute greatly to our nation – economically, culturally and spiritually. Immigration is neither a Republican nor a Democratic issue but a matter of human rights and human dignity. Together, we can build a better America with more promising future for everyone. Rather than fomenting opposition, we can actively participate in building up a better humanity rooted in justice, compassion and love.

We invite you to join us this week on Thursday, March 21, 2024, at 6:30pm for ‘Do Not Be Afraid’: March and Vigil for Human Dignity. We will gather in San Jacinto Plaza with Bishop Mark Seitz, Bishop Anthony Celino, Ruben Garcia, members of our diverse religious traditions, parishioners, and our community’s humanitarian workers. Together, we will march to Sacred Heart Church, where we will prayerfully celebrate and defend our unique El Paso identity as a place where everyone finds their dignity and lives affirmed.

Join us as we defend the borderlands as a place of welcome, stand in solidarity with Annunciation House and all those working for justice and compassion, and proclaim a vision of a world filled with the justice of God.

Monsignor Arturo J. Bañuelas is the founding chair and Dylan Corbett is the executive director of the El Paso-based Hope Border Institute.

