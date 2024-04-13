Kin Hunters to meet April 14

FREMONT - Kin Hunters of Sandusky County, will meet on Sunday, April 14 at the Sandusky Township House, 2207 Oak Harbor Road. The officers will meet at 1:15 p.m. with the membership meeting following at 2 p.m.

At the membership meeting, Kathy Webb will present a slide presentation of “Flood in Fremont, Ohio. March 25-28, 1913.” Come and learn more about this historical event that our ancestors endured so long ago.

