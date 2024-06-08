Kimbolton woman killed in two-vehicle crash in southern Tuscarawas County

WASHINGTON TWP. – A 65-year-old woman was killed Friday afternoon in a two-vehicle crash on Salt Fork Road in southern Tuscarawas County.

Lela K. Dale of Kimbolton was operating a 2015 Polaris RZR recreational vehicle northbound at 3:56 p.m. and attempting to make a left turn into a private drive at Sally's Hilltop, the Ohio State Highway Patrol said.

She failed to yield and was struck by a southbound 2005 Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck driven by John P. Dawson, 51, of Coshocton, the patrol said.

Dale, who was not wearing a safety belt or helmet, was pronounced dead at the scene. Dawson was not injured, the patrol said.

The patrol was assisted by Tri-County EMS, Newcomerstown Fire Department, Tuscarawas County Coroner's Office, Chad's Towing and Prince's Towing.

The crash remains under investigation, the patrol said.

