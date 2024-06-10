Kimbolton woman dies in Friday afternoon crash east of Newcomerstown

WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP ‒ A Kimbolton woman died in a two-vehicle crash Friday on County Road 3 (Salt Fork Road) east of Newcomerstown.

According to troopers with the New Philadelphia post of the Ohio Highway Patrol, Lela K. Dale, 65, was operating a 2015 Polaris RZR side by side recreational vehicle on County Road 3, just south of Ohio 258, at around 3:56 p.m. She attempted to make a left turn into a private drive at Sally's Hilltop convenience store. She failed to yield while turning left and her vehicle was struck by 2005 Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck driven by John P. Dawson, 51, of Coshocton.

Dale sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene. Her body was transported to the Cuyahoga County Coroner's Office.

Dawson was not injured.

Troopers were assisted at the scene by Tri-County EMS, the Newcomerstown Fire Department, the Tuscarawas County Coroner's Office, Chad's Towing and Prince's Towing.

The crash remains under investigation.

This article originally appeared on The Times-Reporter: Kimbolton woman died in crash Friday afternoon near Newcomerstown