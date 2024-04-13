Kimberly Morrison gets 6-18 years for voluntary manslaughter, destruction of evidence

Apr. 13—Kimberly M. Morrison was sentenced to 6-18 years in prison Friday morning for her role in the death of her father, following a plea agreement negotiated by the state and defense.

Second District Judge Mark Monson handed down the sentence at the Nez Perce County Courthouse on charges of voluntary manslaughter and destruction of evidence for burning the body of Kenneth M. Morrison.

She was given a minimum sentence of six years, plus an indeterminate period of up to eight years, for a maximum sentence of 14 years. She won't be eligible for parole during the first six years.

On the charge of destruction of evidence, she was sentenced to up to four years, which would run consecutively with the voluntary manslaughter charge, meaning her time on that charge would start after she completed the manslaughter sentence. Her total sentence on the two charges would be 6-18 years.

Morrison was also given credit for 646 days served and will pay a $5,000 fine and $245.50 in court fees.

Morrison, 55, along with her mother, Kay Morrison, 84, were charged in the death of Kenneth Morrison, who is Kimberlys father and Kay's ex-husband. An investigation allegedly showed the two played a part in the drugging, suffocating and burning of the body of the 87-year-old man in their home in Lewiston.

Both Morrisons were charged with first-degree murder. In May 2023, Kimberly Morrison pleaded guilty to amended charges of voluntary manslaughter and destruction of evidence, both felonies, after mediation took place.

The maximum penalty for voluntary manslaughter is 15 years in prison and a $15,000 fine, and the maximum penalty for destruction of evidence is five years in prison and a $10,000 fine.

The plea agreement Morrison signed is a Rule 11 agreement, which is binding on the court. That means if a judge doesn't follow the sentence set in the agreement or rejects the agreement, Morrison can withdraw her guilty plea and the case would go to trial on the original charge of first-degree murder, according to court documents.

As part of the agreement, Morrison testified against her mother in Kay Morrison's preliminary hearing Jan. 10.

At the sentencing, Monson first acknowledged that there was a second amended Rule 11 plea agreement that didn't alter the charges but shortened the agreed-upon sentence.

Monson highlighted several times that Kimberly Morrison was getting a significantly reduced sentence from her original charge of first-degree murder. He said it was an "understatement" that the sentence was reduced and "considerably" less than the minimum sentence of first-degree murder. He also said the agreement "got better over time, which is unusual."

When Monson first received the plea agreement, he was "reluctant" to follow it, but was urged by the prosecution and defense to issue the agreed sentence. That, along with Kimberly Morrison's cooperation in the case against her mother, and her past trauma, were reasons "I'm going to go along with this plea agreement," Monson said.

Public defender Rick Cuddihy said the parties had been working on the agreement for "quite a long period of time" and the amended agreement was the result of Morrison cooperating with the Nez Perce County Prosecutor's Office.

Both Cuddihy and Nez Perce County Chief Deputy Prosecutor April Smith asked Monson to follow the agreement in their argumentst. There were no victim impact statements given at the sentencing and the entire hearing lasted about 25 minutes.

Monson noted that he received a letter of support for Kimberly Morrison and received two letters from her. Monson said he read her letters and asked if she wanted to add anything in the courtroom.

"I think I'll spare you with that," Morrison said, because it covered what she would say in the courtroom.

Later in the sentencing, Monson mentioned the contents of the letter that alleged sexual and physical abuse from her father. Although Monson was concerned that the allegations were a way to shift the blame because it was the first time they had been brought up, Monson said he believed her.

"First and foremost I want to say I'm sorry," Monson said. "You have gone through some things you should have never gone through. I'm sorry you suffered and I'm sorry that's been part of your life."

Morrison became emotional when Monson addressed her about the allegations. Monson said those allegations didn't justify Kenneth Morrison's death, but it was one of the reasons he was going to follow the plea agreement.

Monson said the agreement also aligns with Idaho code and the goals of sentencing he considers. One of the reasons he cited was the protection of society, which is easy to understand in death cases.

He said he "sounds like a broken record" because he's dealt with so many death cases recently. Monson sentenced Jalene Powaukee for involuntary manslaughter last Friday and presided over two attempted murder cases in March.

He also cited Morrison's extensive criminal history and substance abuse problems, which she tried to get treatment for, but Monson said she manipulated treatment providers in the community and didn't take advantage of those programs. He hoped she would be able to get treatment through the prison.

He was concerned with the presentencing investigation report that he said "shifted the blame almost entirely to your mother" compared to statements she made to police and admissions that she disposed of her father's body.

"I'm not sure how to reconcile that," Monson said.

Monson said normally he would advise defendants of their right to appeal but Morrison waived her right to appeal with the plea agreement. After he issued the sentence Monson wished Morrison well and thanked her for her cooperation.

Morrison and her mother were arrested in August 2022 after a search warrant was conducted at their home on the 1100 block of Harvest Road in North Lewiston. The investigation began when law enforcement was contacted that Kenneth Morrison had been reported missing since January 2022, according to the probable cause affidavit.

During the investigation, Lewiston police detectives received a search warrant for text messages from Kimberly and Kay Morrison's phones, which allegedly showed a plan to poison Kenneth Morrison with prescription medication, according to the affidavit.

The investigation allegedly showed that Kenneth Morrison's death took place Jan. 6, 2022. At the police department, Kay Morrison allegedly confessed to putting a bag over Kenneth Morrison's head when he was tied to a wheelchair. Kimberly Morrison then allegedly told police she set the body on fire on top of a car hood, according to the affidavit.

Kay Morrison, was found incompetent to stand trial in December 2022. She was in the care of the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare for 180 days while her case was on hold.

She was then released from care in August and had her preliminary hearing Jan. 10, when Kimberly Morrison testified against her. She was arraigned to district court Jan. 24 and pleaded not guilty. She waived her right to a speedy trial Wednesday.

