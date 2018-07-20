Fox News Host Kimberly Guilfoyle Leaving The Network

Fox News host Kimberly Guilfoyle is leaving the network, the network announced on Friday.

Vanity Fair’s Gabriel Sherman first reported her imminent departure from the network. ABC and CNN reported that she may be heading to America First Policies, a nonprofit group aligned with the pro-Trump super PAC America First Action.

Three sources told HuffPost that Guilfoyle did not leave the network voluntarily.

Guilfoyle is a longtime co-host of “The Five” and has been a host and legal analyst for other Fox News shows.

Kimberly Guilfoyle was rumored to be a candidate to replace then-White House press secretary Sean Spicer last year. (Jared Siskin via Getty Images) More

Guilfoyle joined Fox News in 2006 as a legal analyst and weekend host. Prior to her television career, she worked as an attorney in San Francisco and was married to Gavin Newsom, a Democrat who was then San Francisco mayor and is now California’s lieutenant governor.

She is currently in a relationship with President Donald Trump’s son Donald Trump Jr.

Last year, she was rumored to be a candidate to replace then-White House press secretary Sean Spicer and expressed interest in the role. She had also met with Trump officials during his presidential transition in 2016 to discuss the role.

“I’m a patriot, and it would be an honor to serve the country,” she said last year in an interview with Bay Area News Group. “I think it’d be a fascinating job, it’s a challenging job, and you need someone really determined and focused, a great communicator in there with deep knowledge to handle that position.”