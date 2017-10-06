Kim Zolciak-Biermann talks about showing her son's dog bite on TV, renewing her vows and plastic surgery rumors

Once filming wrapped on the sixth season of her hit Bravo show, "Don't Be Tardy," star Kim Zolciak-Biermann had a difficult decision to make.

Back in April, her 4-year-old son, Kash, suffered "very traumatic injuries" after being bitten by one of his family's five dogs. The incident made numerous headlines throughout the spring and into the summer, and Zolciak-Biermann "100%" considered not letting the moment air on the upcoming season, she told AOL Entertainment over the phone this week.

"With this situation, I obviously had the option to show it or not, and I have to be honest with you: I was leaning toward not showing it at all," she explained. "The only reason why we opted to share the situation is because we do have such a large following and are able to show that it could happen to anybody."

The moment is heavily teased in the trailer for season 6 of "Don't Be Tardy" and was clearly an emotional and scary moment for everyone in her family, but Zolciak-Biermann was intent on reminding people that dogs "are still animals at the end of the day."

"You forget that," she said. "Dogs can't tell you to turn the music down or that they're tired and not to talk to them. My goal with this whole situation is to prevent this from happening ever again."

Though the 39-year-old told us that she doesn't plan on watching the episode, she is looking forward to "reliving" her vow renewal with Kroy, which took place earlier this year seven years -- to the day -- after they first met. Their six shared children attended the ceremony in Turks & Caicos, which happened just 10 days after Kash's bite.

"It definitely had a lot more meaning than you could even imagine," Zolciak-Biermann remembered of the intimate moment. "We definitely weren't prepared with everything going on, but it was pretty special after all we had been through."

The Bravo star explained that her "marriage takes priority above all else -- even before the kids" in her life, which spoke to the importance of their vow renewal.

That being said, though, the mother-of-six shares an incredibly tight bond with her children, especially her 20-year-old daughter, Brielle. The mother-daughter pair has made headlines in recent years for their social media presence and similar looks, which have prompted speculation about plastic surgery. Zolciak-Biermann laughs off those accusations.

"People kill me when they're like, 'Oh, my God! They're having plastic surgery to look like each other!'" she told us. "It's like, 'Um, she's my daughter. Of course she looks like me.'"

And as Brielle continues to navigate the spotlight, her mother has been nothing but proud of her daughter.

"She's incredible. Not just because she's my daughter, but because she's such a good girl," she gushed. "She's almost boring. I've never smoked weed or done a drug in my life. I like good food and good wine, and Brielle is kind of the same. She loves being in a relationship with [boyfriend] Michael, and she's super involved with her little brothers and sisters. She's a well-balanced girl who thankfully hasn't gone down the wrong path. I'm very proud of who she is."

As for her upcoming return to "Real Housewives of Atlanta," which will make her one of the only Real Housewives in history with two concurrent shows on Bravo, Zolciak-Biermann says that, even though she never could've envisioned having two shows at once, she'll still be reaching for the stars.

"It’s still not enough for me," she said with a laugh. "It’s like, 'Holy sh-t, I have two shows!' It’s pretty incredible, and I have an attitude for gratitude, which is why I think I’m at where I’m at. I never take it for granted. 'Real Housewives of Atlanta' is still the No. 1 show on Bravo. They’ve been so great to me and my family."

"Don't Be Tardy" premieres on Bravo on Friday, Oct. 6, at 8 p.m. EST.

