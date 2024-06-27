Kim Swearingen poised to win GOP primary in Colorado House District 46 race

Unofficial results from the end of Tuesday night show Kim Swearingen leading Christina Mascarenas in the Republican primary race for Colorado House of Representatives District 46.

Of the 6,865 votes tallied in the Republican primary, Swearingen received 4,732 of them while Mascarenas received 2,133, according to end of night results. Democrat Tisha Mauro, the current representative in House District 46, has received 7,325 votes while running unopposed in her party's primary.

Swearingen, an engineer with Colorado Springs Utilities, has lived in Pueblo County for over three decades. She served four years on the Pueblo West Metropolitan District board of directors and as Colorado Section President of the American Society of Civil Engineers.

In her campaign for House District 46, Swearingen has campaigned on protecting Colorado water rights, returning 'lost industries' to the state and addressing homelessness through partnerships with the private sector, according to her campaign website.

“I would like to thank the residents of House District 46 for placing their faith in me and giving me the gift of their vote," Swearingen told the Chieftain in an email. "I will do my best by them and fight to win for them in November. Now is the time to be bold and get things done for the people of Pueblo County."

Swearingen also complemented Mascarenas, her primary opponent, in her statement to the Chieftain. Mascarenas is a public affairs specialist, entrepreneur and 5th generation Coloradan, according to her campaign website.

"To Christina, thank you for stepping up and running. It takes people like you and your courage to change the world. I hope to see you out at community events doing your good work,” Swearingen said.

Mascarenas told the Chieftain that she ran her campaign with a small team of "blue collar volunteers" who contacted over 5,000 Republican voters. She also said it was difficult to defeat an opponent who shares a last name with Pueblo County Commissioner Zach Swearingen.

"It's just hard to overcome name recognition when somebody pretends to be related to somebody they are not but like I said, I had an amazing texting team and we just did the best we could," Mascarenas said.

Swearingen told the Chieftain she is a distant cousin of the Pueblo County Commissioner by marriage.

Following the posting of end of night results, Mauro said she is "grateful" to have ran unopposed for the Democrats. She also told the Chieftain that she will be hosting town hall and other events this summer in anticipation of the November election.

"I'm looking forward to November, getting out, meeting new people, introducing myself and reintroducing myself to folks who may not have seen me while I was gone out at the capitol," she said.

Mauro lists funding for education, addition of high-paying jobs to Pueblo and reduction of crime among the most important issues this election cycle. As a representative of House District 46, she represents Abedeen, Belmont, Downtown Pueblo, Mesa Junction, North Side, Sunset Park, and West Side communities. House District 46 also includes the St. Charles Mesa, Avondale, Rye, Colorado City and Beulah.

