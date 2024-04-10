Kim Reynolds signs changes to Iowa anti-abortion program into law. What to know:

Gov. Kim Reynolds signed into law Wednesday a bill making several adjustments to her program that sends state money to anti-abortion pregnancy resource centers across Iowa.

The More Options for Maternal Support (MOMS) program funnels money to centers that counsel women against abortion, offer donated items for new mothers and conduct family planning classes and other services.

After twice failing to hire a third-party administrator to oversee MOMS, lawmakers opted to allow the state's Department of Health and Human Service to do so. The department has overseen the program on an interim basis.

Under the new law, a third-party administrator is no longer required, and any administrator hired would no longer need three years of experience in Iowa to meet the qualifications.

The state's first search for an administrator garnered one applicant that failed to meet the requirements; the second search yielded "no responsive bidders."

A patient room at Women's Choice Center, a pregnancy resource center in Bettendorf that would qualify for state dollars under the MOMS program.

The bill making changes to MOMS passed the House and Senate on party-line votes.

Republicans expressed support that the department could oversee the program, praising the centers as a key resource.

"These entities provide necessary safety nets to women in need who want to bring their child into the world," Rep. Michael Bergan, R-Dorchester, said during House debate last week.

Democrats have criticized both the veracity of the pregnancy resource centers, proposing unsuccessful amendments to require ultrasounds to be performed by licensed medical providers and for the resource centers to prominently display if they are not licensed.

And they questioned the MOMS program's efficacy after two unsuccessful administrator searches.

"I see the failure to find a suitable administrator as a time when we should reflect on the viability of the program that will send taxpayer dollars to pregnancy resource centers," said Rep. Heather Matson, D-Ankeny.

Lawmakers have allocated $2 million to the MOMS program, and the state has selected four centers to receive state funding.

Galen Bacharier covers politics for the Register. Reach him at gbacharier@registermedia.com or (573) 219-7440, and follow him on Twitter @galenbacharier.

