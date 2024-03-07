Kim Reynolds endorses Donald Trump in 2024 general election
Nikki Haley suspended her Republican presidential campaign Wednesday, clearing the way for former President Donald Trump's rematch with President Biden, the Democrat who beat him in 2020.
But in a sign of intraparty tension that may linger through the fall, Haley pointedly did not endorse Trump in her concession speech.
There was far more to Super Tuesday than two sleepy presidential primary contests.
Here's how to tune into Biden's 2024 State of the Union address this Thursday.
Visual presentation of the 2024 primary election schedule, results in each state and the latest delegate counts for each candidate.
A full 854 GOP delegates were up for grabs Tuesday — more than a third of this year's total. A candidate needs 1,215 delegates to clinch the 2024 GOP nomination.
Live results from the Associated Press from California's primary elections on Super Tuesday.
Live results from the Associated Press from Texas's primary elections on Super Tuesday.
Live results from the Associated Press from Tennessee's primary elections on Super Tuesday.
Live results from the Associated Press from Oklahoma's primary elections on Super Tuesday.
Fed Chair Jerome Powell plans to tell lawmakers Wednesday that interest rate cuts are likely in 2024 but that the central bank will proceed cautiously as it evaluates whether inflation is cooling appropriately.