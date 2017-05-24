Kim Kardashian and Kanye West Take Their Kids On a Totally Normal Family Trip to Disneyland

From Redbook

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have had a bit of a rough year, but they've done their best to keep the kids away from the drama - and it seems to be working, if the family's recent trip to Disneyland is any indication.

The celebrity couple took their daughter, North, and their niece and nephew, Penelope and Mason Disick, to the theme park on Monday. It's the first time the reality star and her husband have been spotted together in a month - Kanye has reportedly been recording new music in Wyoming.

Park-goers saw the casually-dressed duo in Toontown and Fantasyland. "They were just enjoying time as a family," one onlooker told E! News.

With the couple's third year of marriage approaching - their anniversary is this week - Kim recently revealed on Keeping Up With The Kardashians that against her doctors' advice, she would like 3-year-old North and 1-year-old Saint to have another sibling, and she'd like to add to her family of four in the coming year. Kris and Kourtney both offered themselves up as surrogates later on the show.

Despite her role on her family's reality show and her various business pursuits, Kim recently said her favorite job is mom. "I love being a mom! It's the most rewarding feeling! I really love every phase!" she said in an interview with mom blog Romy and the Bunnies. "Just the way my daughter laughs with me, all of the small things in life you appreciate!"

Sounds like her family's day at Disneyland was one of those small things.It's good to know that certain types of family fun are universal, no matter how hugely famous you are.

No word yet as to whether North West had more fun at Disneyland or Universal Studios.

Follow Redbook on Facebook.

You Might Also Like