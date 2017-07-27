Kim Kardashian joins Caitlyn Jenner in condemning Donald Trump's transgender military ban

Donald Trump has been widely condemned for his tweets in which he announced he would ban transgender people from the military.

Transgender celebrity Caitlyn Jenner, who has previously voiced her support of the Republican party, criticised Mr Trump's decision.

She tweeted: "There are 15,000 patriotic transgender Americans in the US military fighting for all of us. What happened to your promise to fight for them?"

Kim Kardashian backed her family member and was similarly aghast, writing: "Banning transgender people from serving our country is simply wrong. We should be so grateful to anybody who wants to serve!"

Other celebrities, including Laverne Cox and Ariana Grande, voiced their disapproval:

President Donald Trump yesterday announced on Twitter that transgender citizens will not be allowed to serve in the US military, saying that the armed forces "cannot be burdened with the tremendous medical costs and disruption" of transgender people.

The announcement reverses an Obama-era policy.

"This legalises discrimination," said Ben Cardin, a Democrat senator for Maryland. "We should be focused instead on winning wars."

Chelsea Manning, the world's most famous transgender soldier, who was released from prison for leaking documents to Wikileaks, tweeted that Mr Trump's move sounded "like cowardice".

She said that the military had "always been a social experiment as much as a fighting force".

