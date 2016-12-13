Kim Jong Un Makes Military Leaders Write Apology Notes

Some of the military leaders began crying, fearful that Kim would order their executions or forced deportations from North Korea.

Kim Jong Un got drunk and ordered military leaders to write statements about their failures while visiting his summer villa, according to a Japanese press report published Tuesday. The punishment also required the military veterans to write an apology.

"That none of you were able to produce not even one military satellite is a misconduct that is commensurate to treason," Kim allegedly told senior officials at the time. The veterans were required to stay up all night writing the letters, but when Kim found them in the morning, he was allegedly confused about why there were gathered at his vacation home. "Why are you gathered here?" Kim allegedly said, before adding: "Be careful about your health because you are all old."

Some of the military leaders began crying, fearful that Kim would order their executions or forced deportations from North Korea, as he has done in the past to other North Korean leaders who were faced with his reportedly hot temper.

"The government uses threats of detention, forced labor, and public executions to ensure obedience and imposes harsh restrictions on freedom of information and movement. It criminalizes leaving the country without official permission, and in some instances state security services actively pursue North Koreans into China, seeking to detain and forcibly return them," Human Rights Watch concluded about Kim's rule in a recent report.

Kim has been accused of getting carried away with his drinking before. Japanese sushi chef Kenji Fujimoto has said Kim once drank 10 bottles of expensive Bordeaux wine in one sitting.

Kim has made several visits in recent months to military bases to encourage troops to keep up their "self-reliance" and defend the nation against South Korea or the U.S. He has also made other public visits. Most recently, Kim visited Tuesday the Wonsan Army-People Power Station to approve of the site, UPI reported.

"[This plant] is really powerful. This power plant demonstrates how rehabilitation through one's own powers is the only path of living," Kim said.

