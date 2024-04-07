Read the full story on Backfire News

Kim Jong Un Expands Luxury Car Collection with Cadillac SUV

After sleuthing through missile test videos, NK News reports that North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has added a new Cadillac SUV to his expanding collection of luxury vehicles. The acquisition of the Cadillac Escalade, observed during his recent missile test inspection, marks the latest addition to Kim's lavish car fleet, which includes Maybach and Lexus models obtained since November.

Despite Kim's public acknowledgments of impending extreme economic challenges and shortcomings in economic development, his indulgence in luxury vehicles continues unabated. State media images reveal Kim's appearance alongside the fifth-generation U.S.-made Cadillac Escalade, showing the dictator knows how to treat himself well, but the rest of the country, not so much.

The appearance of yet another SUV, possibly an Infiniti or Bentley model, further shows Kim's extravagant lifestyle amidst international sanctions. Despite U.N. measures prohibiting luxury car trade, Kim has demonstrated resilience in bypassing sanctions through sophisticated shipping networks, enabling the import of armored vehicles and weapon-related materials.

While detailed images are awaited to ascertain the exact models and potential armored features of Kim's vehicles, his penchant for luxury extends beyond automobiles. From large vans by U.S. automaker Ford to custom Japanese and Chinese buses for observation facilities during missile tests, Kim's extravagance knows no bounds.

Moreover, Kim's collaboration with Russian leader Vladimir Putin in circumventing sanctions, evidenced by the armored Aurus limousine sent to Kim, highlights his defiance of international regulations. Despite diplomatic tensions and economic constraints, Kim continues to prioritize personal indulgence, evident in the construction of giant mansions and luxury train stations for himself and his family.

Source: NKNews